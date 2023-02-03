The 21-year-old will link-up with the Championship side throughout the next month.

He will be eligible for the Broncos’ upcoming fixtures against Batley Bulldogs, Whitehaven, Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles.

On his move, Silva told Wigan’s club website: “I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to linking back up with the Broncos for the start of the 2023 season.

“Hopefully I can get some good minutes under my belt and help the club make a positive start to the year.”

Silva joined the Warriors from London back in November 2021, and featured eight times for the reserves last season.

He has also spent time on loan with Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders.

Transition coach John Duffy said: “It’s a great opportunity to continue his development in a good environment.