Trent Kelly-Duffy of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors youngster Trent Kelly-Duffy will join League 1 club Swinton Lions on a permanent basis ahead of the 2026 season.

Kelly-Duffy, whose twin brother Dylan is also at Wigan, played his junior rugby for Blackbrook Royals.

Having joined Wigan back in 2020 at Scholarship level, the young forward has not yet made a senior appearance for the Warriors, but has gained first-team experience on loan at Swinton in League 1.

Kelly-Duffy has played eight games for Paul Wood’s side this term, featuring in the front-row, back-row and loose forward. He has now put pen to paper on a deal with the Lions for 2026.

"Very happy about signing for Swinton next year,” said Kelly-Duffy.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far, and it’s been a great experience. I can’t wait to rip into the 2026 season."

After finishing third in the League 1 table, Swinton are undergoing a big recruitment drive for 2026, with the majority of their squad from this year retained, as well as a number of new signings having been made.

"Trent Kelly-Duffy joins us from the Wigan Warriors, where he spent five seasons progressing from scholarship right through to reserve grade,” said Wigan-born Swinton coach Wood.

"He came to us to challenge himself further and to play consistent senior rugby, and he impressed throughout the majority of the 2025 season in what was his first transitional year at this level.

“For someone so young, Trent made a real impact whenever he featured and fully deserves his opportunity in 2026. He has a reputation as a no-nonsense, go-forward player, but what excites us is that he can also play with the ball. He’s smart, with a strong passing game.

“We believe that with a big pre-season and a continued push, Trent can have a major influence next year. I’m really looking forward to coaching him through 2026 and watching his development."

Swinton have also announced the signings of Salford Red Devils youngsters Lucas Coan and Jimmy Shields for 2026. Meanwhile, Dan Abram, Jordan Paga and Danny Lynch will all head for pastures new.

