Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber discusses the key experience which helped him to grow in confidence

The 19-year-old, who featured in the pre-season win over Whitehaven, spent parts of last season on loan with both Oldham and Newcastle Thunder.

During his time with the latter, Forber experienced a beneficial occasion, which came shortly before his Super League debut against Hull KR.

“I learnt a lot from playing in the Summer Bash,” he said.

Tom Forber in action against Whitehaven

“I had a few niggles going into the game, but the starting hooker got an injury midway through so I played a lot more minutes than expected.

“It was a really physical game, and that really set me up.

“After that I was confident in myself and knew I could play at that standard.

“A few weeks later I ended up making my Super League debut and I didn’t have any doubt in my mind that I could handle it.”

Forber says he’s got great memories of his first senior appearance for Wigan.

“It was a really good day,” he added.

"Everyone’s families came and spent the morning having breakfast while presenting the shirts, so it was a good feeling.

“We were really disappointed with the loss, but for a really young team we went there and gave them a game.

“If there was another 10 minutes then we might’ve pinched it.

“Every one of the lads learnt something and they’ve all been working really hard this pre-season competing.

“Hopefully we will all get some game time this year and be all the better for it.