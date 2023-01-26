Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber discusses the key experience which helped him to grow in confidence
Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber says playing in the Championship Summer Bash helped him to gain confidence.
The 19-year-old, who featured in the pre-season win over Whitehaven, spent parts of last season on loan with both Oldham and Newcastle Thunder.
During his time with the latter, Forber experienced a beneficial occasion, which came shortly before his Super League debut against Hull KR.
“I learnt a lot from playing in the Summer Bash,” he said.
“I had a few niggles going into the game, but the starting hooker got an injury midway through so I played a lot more minutes than expected.
“It was a really physical game, and that really set me up.
“After that I was confident in myself and knew I could play at that standard.
“A few weeks later I ended up making my Super League debut and I didn’t have any doubt in my mind that I could handle it.”
Forber says he’s got great memories of his first senior appearance for Wigan.
“It was a really good day,” he added.
"Everyone’s families came and spent the morning having breakfast while presenting the shirts, so it was a good feeling.
“We were really disappointed with the loss, but for a really young team we went there and gave them a game.
“If there was another 10 minutes then we might’ve pinched it.
“Every one of the lads learnt something and they’ve all been working really hard this pre-season competing.
“Hopefully we will all get some game time this year and be all the better for it.
“I want to play 10 matches this year, either coming off the bench or starting.”