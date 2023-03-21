The 19-year-old hooker will link-up with Mark Applegarth’s side for the next two weeks, starting with their game against Hull KR at Belle Vue on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

Forber has already featured on loan for Whitehaven so far this season, as well as picking up minutes with Wigan’s reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “Tom’s first loan experience at Whitehaven earlier in the season served him really well.

Tom Forber

"This is a further opportunity for him to now make the step-up to play in Super League on a weekly basis which will benefit Tom in his first season as a full-time professional.”

Meanwhile, Ramon Silva’s loan spell with London Broncos has been extended until the end of the season, with a call-back option for Wigan included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad