News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
5 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
5 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
10 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
11 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber joins Wakefield Trinity on a two-week loan

Wigan Warriors youngster Tom Forber has joined Wakefield Trinity on a short-term loan.

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:50 GMT

The 19-year-old hooker will link-up with Mark Applegarth’s side for the next two weeks, starting with their game against Hull KR at Belle Vue on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

Forber has already featured on loan for Whitehaven so far this season, as well as picking up minutes with Wigan’s reserves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “Tom’s first loan experience at Whitehaven earlier in the season served him really well.

Tom Forber
Tom Forber
Tom Forber
Most Popular

"This is a further opportunity for him to now make the step-up to play in Super League on a weekly basis which will benefit Tom in his first season as a full-time professional.”

Meanwhile, Ramon Silva’s loan spell with London Broncos has been extended until the end of the season, with a call-back option for Wigan included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Like Forber, the prop was involved in the reserves’ 32-12 victory over Huddersfield at the weekend.

Wakefield TrinityWiganHull KRBelle Vue