The 19-year-old centre will link-up with the Championship club for the next month in order to get some minutes under his belt.

He made his senior debut for the Warriors at the backend of last season, and was part of the first team’s pre-season preparations.

His first game for John Kear’s side could come on Good Friday, with the Vikings taking on Swinton Lions at Heywood Road.