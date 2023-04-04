News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley joins Widnes Vikings on a short-term loan

Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley has joined Widnes Vikings on a short-term loan.

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 19:43 BST

The 19-year-old centre will link-up with the Championship club for the next month in order to get some minutes under his belt.

He made his senior debut for the Warriors at the backend of last season, and was part of the first team’s pre-season preparations.

His first game for John Kear’s side could come on Good Friday, with the Vikings taking on Swinton Lions at Heywood Road.

