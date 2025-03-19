Adam Keighran injury blow confirmed as Wigan Warriors boss provides latest on Jai Field
Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Adam Keighran and Jai Field ahead of their visit to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.
The Warriors will be without Keighran for eight to 10 weeks due to an ACL injury he suffered in last weekend’s defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round.
The Australian centre took a knock to a knee in the opening stages and managed to play on for the rest of the game, having moved into the halves after Field’s withdrawal in the first half.
“We’re pretty confident Adam has done his MCL so we need a bit more feedback there,” said Peet. ”We’re expecting it’ll be a few months.”
Meanwhile, fullback Field left the field in the first half against Hull with a hamstring issue - but needs to see more specialists in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury.
“Jai has had these sorts of injuries before so we have got some more appointments before we’ll be able to put a timeframe on it,” Peet added.
The Warriors coach confirmed that it was Field’s other hamstring than the one he has previously had issues with, and was asked what could possibly be done to prevent such injuries in the future.
“It’s a good question and a big question across world sport,” Peet replied. “I think in every league and every sport, you see that hamstring injuries are quite common, particularly in sprinters and fast twitch athletes, and it’s something that we’re constantly looking at and exploring, and how we can train our athletes to the best, make them more robust, and that’s in every part of their life - the way they train, the nutrition, the sleep - I think every club wishes they knew how to solve this one.”
Wigan turn their attention back onto Super League this week following their Challenge Cup exit - with Saturday’s Round Five clash with Leeds Rhinos taking place at AMT Headingley, 5:30pm kick-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.