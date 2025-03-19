Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update ahead of their trip to Leeds Rhinos

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Adam Keighran and Jai Field ahead of their visit to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

The Warriors will be without Keighran for eight to 10 weeks due to an ACL injury he suffered in last weekend’s defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian centre took a knock to a knee in the opening stages and managed to play on for the rest of the game, having moved into the halves after Field’s withdrawal in the first half.

“We’re pretty confident Adam has done his MCL so we need a bit more feedback there,” said Peet. ”We’re expecting it’ll be a few months.”

Meanwhile, fullback Field left the field in the first half against Hull with a hamstring issue - but needs to see more specialists in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury.

“Jai has had these sorts of injuries before so we have got some more appointments before we’ll be able to put a timeframe on it,” Peet added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors coach confirmed that it was Field’s other hamstring than the one he has previously had issues with, and was asked what could possibly be done to prevent such injuries in the future.

“It’s a good question and a big question across world sport,” Peet replied. “I think in every league and every sport, you see that hamstring injuries are quite common, particularly in sprinters and fast twitch athletes, and it’s something that we’re constantly looking at and exploring, and how we can train our athletes to the best, make them more robust, and that’s in every part of their life - the way they train, the nutrition, the sleep - I think every club wishes they knew how to solve this one.”

Wigan turn their attention back onto Super League this week following their Challenge Cup exit - with Saturday’s Round Five clash with Leeds Rhinos taking place at AMT Headingley, 5:30pm kick-off.