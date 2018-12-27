Adrian Lam admits wing is Wigan Warriors’ position with most depth

Adrian Lam admits he will be spoiled for choice when picking his wingers – describing the depth of talent as the strongest part of his squad.

Joe Burgess and Liam Marshall are both in training as they recover from season-ending knee injuries.

In their absence, Tom Davies and fit-again Dom Manfredi played in the Grand Final.

Marshall should be fit for the opening weekend with Burgess eyeing a return one month later.

And when all four are fit, Lam admits he will have a welcomed headache ahead of their first Super League game.

He said: “The strongest part of our squad is the wingers. We’ve go some good ones.

“Marshall, Manfredi, Burgess, Davies... there are some good options there, and it’s exciting.”

Asked whether he already had an idea of his first-choice two wingers, Lam said: “You do that all the time, thinking about your team. But things change when the trials (friendlies) start, that’s when you see the real footballers come forward.

“The cream always rises to the top as they say. For me, you need to be a good person too. You need to show you want to be here, training hard, doing extras, the one percenters.

“If you have two players on the same par you go with the better person.”

In addition to those four wingers, Warriors also have utility back Craig Mullen in the first-team squad, while full-back Morgan Escare has spent time on the wing.