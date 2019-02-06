Adrian Lam advises son Lachlan to 'pack your shoulder pads' in case he faces Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge

Lachlan Lam has been warned by his father to pack his shoulder pads for Sydney Roosters' trip to Europe as he eyes a debut against Wigan in the World Club Challenge.

The 20-year-old half-back will be included the Roosters' 23-man squad who fly out this weekend for a training camp in France ahead of the clash with the Super League champions at the DW Stadium on February 17.

If Lachlan gets the nod to make his debut in that game, he will be going up against his father Adrian, the new interim head coach of the Warriors.

"I've just been informed he's travelling over with the squad, which is amazing," Adrian Lam told Press Association Sport. "I believe he's been training really hard in the off season.

"He may be a chance of playing, I'm not sure that he's guaranteed that yet. If he does play, it will be a pretty proud moment. I told him to pack his shoulder pads."

Lachlan, who has followed in his father's footsteps by playing for Papua New Guinea, might have been in the opposing team on Sunday week after Wigan tried to sign him for a loan spell in 2019.

"Wigan made him an offer to come over and play here," confirmed Adrian. "It was at the last minute that he decided not to. He's a Roosters junior, he's played all the way through from under-sevens and under-eights to under-20s so he's earned the right, I guess, to be in that squad.

"If he's a part of that team, I'll be really, really proud of him and obviously it would be a great achievement for him making his debut."

England winger Ryan Hall, who joined the Roosters from Leeds at the end of last season, will make the trip to England but will not play as he continues his rehabilitation from major knee surgery.