Adrian Lam explains why rule change which will suit Wigan Warriors ‘better than any other club’

Adrian Lam believes the reduced interchange will suit Wigan better than any other Super League club.

The number of replacements has been cut from 10 to eight – from a four-man bench – in line with the NRL.

It is one of several rule changes introduced for the 2019 campaign, which was officially launched at Manchester United’s Old Trafford yesterday.

Super League says too many teams were using their bigger forwards for short stints and the reduced interchange would “open gaps particularly towards the end of games”.

And Lam says Wigan’s compact forwards will adjust to the change easier than others. “I think it will suit us probably better than any other club,” he said.

“Looking at the vision of the other teams there are a lot of big, cumbersome forwards.

“The Wigan pack isn’t as big but they’re more mobile and fitter. And in pre-season we’ve got them to a new level of fitness – they’re breaking personal bests there – so we think it will suit us better than others. Look at the likes of Farrell, Isa, O’Loughlin, the list goes on – I think it will suit us down to a tee.”

Golden point will also come into play for drawn Super League games, while a shot clock will reduce stoppages for scrums, drop-outs and goal-kicks.

Super League says observers were “worried” that players were feigning injuries during stoppages to eat up the clock and allow them – or their team – to recover when they were tired. New Leeds coach Dave Furner, the former Wigan forward, said: “A coach will always look at ways of manipulating whatever the rules are – if they say they don’t they aren’t telling the truth.

“And even watching some games last year... there were times when players were down, and it took away from the game.

“Our game is physical, fast – and those rule changes had to be made.

“I don’t think it will be a big difference for the players but they are changes that will make the game a better product.

“Our game is at its best when the ball is in play more.”

Any player going down injured when the shot-clock has started will need to leave the action and either be substituted, or return at either the next stoppage or when their team regains possession.