Adrian Lam hands another youngster a Wigan Warriors debut

Adrian Lam will tonight hand another youngster a Wigan Warriors debut in the Super League clash at Wakefield.

Joe Shorrocks, a forward from the Under-19s side, is on the bench. He is no relation of namesake Jake, who starts at halfback.

Morgan Smithies starts at loose-forward.

Morgan Escare has been recalled to play full-back after Zak Hardaker withdrew because of a family reason.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Wakefield: Hampshire; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Arundel, Jowitt; Miller, Brough; Fifita, Wood, England, Pauli, Ashurst, Arona. Subs: Horo, King, Kopczak, Hirst.

Wigan: Escare; Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Jake Shorrocks; Bullock, Leuluai, Navarette, Isa, Paisley, Smithies. Subs: Joe Shorrocks, Powell, Tautai, Partington.