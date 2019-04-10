Adrian Lam may give another youngster a Wigan Warriors debut this weekend

Adrian Lam is considering giving another young academy-product a Wigan debut when they travel to Wakefield on Friday night.

A raft of injuries, largely concentrated to the pack, has left him down on senior forwards.

Lam has already handed debuts to academy-products Liam Byrne and Morgan Smithies this season and says another - Joe Shorrocks - is on stand-by if Ben Flower doesn't pass a fitness test.

"We've had Joe Shorrocks in our 19-man squad so if anyone gets an opportunity if Benny is out, he'll come into consideration. He's the likely one at the moment." said Lam.

Joe Greenwood has joined Liam Farrell, Tony Clubb and Sean O'Loughlin on the sidelines.

In addition, Gabe Hamlin is obviously suspended following his doping charge.

Byrne, Smithies and Ollie Partington are expected to hang on to their spots this week while Liam Byrne may come in for Greenwood.

The only player returning from injury is Sam Powell, who will be competing with livewire Morgan Escare for a bench-spot. Both are expected to be named in Lam's provisional 19-man squad today.