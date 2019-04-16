Adrian Lam: "My plan is to go home in October... but things can change"

Adrian Lam admits he may be open to the possibility of extending his stay as Wigan coach beyond this season.

The Warriors need a coach for 2020 after Shaun Edwards' U-turn, which was announced yesterday.

Lam took his weekly media press conference today - ironically in the DW Stadium lounge where he was unveiled with Edwards last August.

He is the bookmakers' 2/1 favourite to get the role.

"It's not the week to focus on it. It's something I'll focus on next week," said Lam, preparing for Friday's derby with St Helens.

"I was always going home in October and that is still the plan - but things can change.

"My priorities are getting the weekend right. Then put some energy in to next week."

Lam said he hoped to welcome Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower back from injury and will discover later today whether Joe Greenwood will be fit following a head knock.