Adrian Lam pleased after first win as Wigan Warriors coach... but he has an injury concern for World Club Challenge

Adrian Lam promised there's more to come after claiming his first victory as Wigan coach.

They battled from behind to beat Leeds 34-16, although the victory came at a cost as Dan Sarginson suffered an ankle injury which puts him in doubt for next week's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

But the overall emotion in the Wigan camp was satisfaction after posting six tries and show flashes of the attacking finesse Lam had demanded.

"What was important was we built some confidence going into the World Club Challenge," said Lam. "We were better - there's a fair bit to do - but we moved the ball a fair bit.

"I thought our attack was a six or seven out of 10, and we missed a lot of opportunities, but we need to walk before we run. We played more, we got more on tonight, and there's more to come.

"We need to play better than we did tonight but there were some good signs. The Roosters are a classy outfit - but I know them as well as anyone."

Lam said Sarginson considered playing on in the second-half after rolling his ankle but was rested with the World Club Challenge in mind.

"He's a doubt, but with the nine day turnaround that'll suit him," said Lam.

He was particularly pleased with George Williams' contribution, while ex-Barrow prop Joe Bullock marked his home debut with a barnstorming try.

"I'm not surprised he's this good, the surprise part would be he was a winger," said Lam. "As a front-rower, he's still raw - in two years' time who knows where he will get to. He's got a great head on him, he'll only get better."