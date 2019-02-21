Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors' forward options after Liam Farrell injury

Adrian Lam doesn’t think Wigan need to sign a player to cover for the loss of Liam Farrell.

The ex-England forward is set to miss the next four months with a pectoral muscle suffered in Sunday’s World Club Challenge defeat.

Lam made no secret of the fact he was keeping an eye out for an extra forward before the season began, but there was no movement.

And while he accepts Farrell’s loss will be a body-blow to their Super League campaign, he thinks the squad has the players to cope with his absence.

“I think we can get by with what we’ve got,” said Lam. “Faz is a massive loss but as one door closes another opens.

“It’s at the start of the season, if it was the back end it’s a bit more of a concern. But he’s going to be out for four months and we’ll certainly need him later in the year.”

In the short-term, Willie Isa is set to be promoted from the bench and take the right-side second-row spot – starting with Sunday’s visit of Hull FC.

Liam Paisley, who figured four times last season, is also waiting in the wings.

And Jack Wells could also come into the mix in the coming weeks as he recovers from injury.

The promising back-rower played three times in 2016 and 13 times the following year but his 2018 was wiped out by a serious foot problem.

With a depth of front-rowers - Liam Byrne has caught his eye, while Taulima Tautai has yet to figure this season - Lam also said there is also the option of moving a middle forward to the back-row.

“Willie will get a crack and then we’ve got Liam Paisley behind him – Jack Wells would probably be the next in line, he’s running again and not too far off,” added Lam. “We’ve also got Gabe Hamlin who can play in the back row, as well as players like Oli Partington and Callum Field, too, so there are players in the squad who can fill that role.”

Elsewhere on the injury-front, Lam says he will check on Tony Clubb today.

The prop, who suffered an early facial injury against St Helens, only played limited minutes against the Roosters and may be given a week off to rest.

Winger Dom Manfredi is probably another week or two away from returning to the mix. He had a clean-out operation on his knee and is yet to play this season.

He trained yesterday and while he may be fit for next week’s trip to London Broncos, he may not be risked on their artificial surface because of the nature of his injury.

With that in mind, the following week’s home game against Huddersfield may be a more likely comeback date.