Adrian Lam's main instruction to his Wigan Warriors players ahead of Leeds Rhinos showdown

Adrian Lam has challenged his Wigan players to snap out of their old habits as they prepare to face Leeds on Friday.

The Warriors coach said he was “confused” after their 22-12 loss at St Helens on Super League’s opening night.

And having analysed the match and reviewed it with his squad, he remains convinced they fell away from their game-plan when they are were under the blowtorch.

“When they were fatigued they reverted to what they knew, and the players agreed – we didn’t play as we trained all pre-season,” said Lam.

“I don’t want to disrespect what was done in the past, but we want to add a different style of play. And when you’ve done something a particular way for so long it’s easy to revert to that when you’re under the pump.

“So we’ve got to be a bit smarter and play to the structure we have been training.

“And we’ve got to work that bit harder on our shape. Hopefully you see a different type of performance on Friday night.”

Leeds, coached by Lam’s former Wigan team-mate Dave Furner, are also seeking their first win after going down 26-6 at Warrington – although the Warriors are two points behind on the table following their punishment for breaking the salary cap in 2017.

Lam has no fresh suspension issues – Jarrod Sammut is still unavailable as he serves a ban – and he hopes prop Tony Clubb is fit to play after he left the action at the Totally Wicked Stadium with a head knock and didn’t return.

“He’s got another test to pass, but he looks like he’ll be okay,” added Lam, who will name his 19-man squad tomorrow.

Winger Dom Manfredi is not fit to return after a clean-out operation on his knee. He could be in contention to face the Sydney Roosters the following week in the World Club Challenge – if Lam opts for him ahead of Liam Marshall or Tom Davies.