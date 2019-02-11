Another Wigan Warriors player heads out on loan

Wigan Warriors have let a third player leave for a loan spell in the Championship.

Prop Callum Field has joined Dewsbury Rams on a month's loan.

The academy-product has made nine appearances for Wigan Warriors since making his debut against Swinton Lions in a Challenge Cup clash on 2017.

Wigan have already allowed halfback Josh Woods to join Leigh Centurions for the season, while England academy half Harry Smith has joined Swinton for a month's loan.

Swinton are the Warriors' dual-registration partners and had four players - Liam Byrne, Liam Paisley, Liam Forsyth and Chris Hankinson - in their ranks yesterday.

“We feel this will be good move Callum in terms of his development at what is an important stage of his career,” said Warriors transition coach, Darrell Goulding.

“Dewsbury are a well-drilled outfit and Callum can go there and get some regular game time for the Rams. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how he is performing over the next month and we wish him well.”