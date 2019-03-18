Ben Westwood faces ban for headbutting Wigan Warriors' Morgan Escare

Ben Westwood is facing a ban after being charged with head-butting Wigan's Morgan Escare - but Joe Greenwood has not been sanctioned.

Greenwood, only just back after a two-game absence, was placed on report by referee Ben Thaler for a late challenge on Blake Austin during Friday's game, which Warrington won 25-12.

But the RFL's match review panel viewed the incident and decided he had no case to answer.

Westwood, though, is facing a suspension after being charged with a Grade D head-butt on Escare, which led to him being sent off. He will learn his fate when he appears in front of the RFL's disciplinary panel tomorrow.

Wigan's Dan Sarginson and Willie Isa were also sinbinned, as well as Warrington's Dec Patton, during a heated derby but none will face further action.

Warriors' Taulima Tautai is currently sidelined because of suspension. He has served one game of a three-match ban while fellow prop Oliver Partington will sit out this weekend after being given a one-match suspension while playing for dual-registration club Swinton last week.