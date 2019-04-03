Catalans Dragons take inspiration from Barcelona FC for clash with Wigan Warriors at Camp Nou

This is the stunning shirt Catalans Dragons will wear for their Camp Nou showdown with Wigan Warriors next month.

An imagine of the one-off shirt has been revealed for the historic Super League game on May 18.

Lionel Messi in a Barca shirt

The design features the orange and yellow of the Catalonia flag, mixed with the traditional blue and red vertical stripes worn by Barca's superstars including Lionel Messi.

Wigan have no plans for a one-off kit for the clash with the Dragons - tickets for which went on sale today.

Meanwhile, Catalans have revealed they are hosting some Manchester City players and staff at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium for four days his week.

But the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling won't be rubbing shoulders with Sam Tomkins and co - Pep Guardiola's title-chasers play Cardiff tonight, and only players recovering from long-term injuries are making the trip.

They will also take part in staff ideas exchange on best practice and integrate around the Dragons training schedule.

This has been arranged in collaboration with Manchester City Head of Academy Sport Science, Nick Chadd, a former colleague of Dragons’ head of performance Richard Hunwicks.