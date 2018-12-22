‘Dan Sarginson has been Wigan Warriors’ stand-out in training’

Adrian Lam drew the first part of their pre-season to a finish last night – and anointed Dan Sarginson as the stand-out performer.

Warriors have broken up until the New Year, with Lam and Gabe Hamlin returning home to spend Christmas with their families.

Lam has been pleased with the way the players have applied themselves over the last few weeks.

And asked if anyone in particular had caught his eye, he said: “Dan Sarginson. He has been sensational.

“He’s missed the last two off-seasons through injury and he’ll be a better player just from having a full pre-season.

“He is certainly one we want to see step up as a leader – we’ve asked for some leaders to step up and he’s one who has done that.”

Sarginson returned to Wigan last season after an injury-disrupted year in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

Lam says the talent of the youngsters – and the attitude of the senior players – have really impressed him.

“Guys like Benny Flower, Tony Clubb, Sarginson, Liam Farrell – and that’s who you want to set the bar,” said Lam.

“They’re the older guys but they’re winning a lot of the things, they’ve helped create the culture here and the young players are learning from them.”

Players have been urged to continue training during Christmas week before pre-season resumes in the New Year.