David Fifita hits out at Wigan Warriors' "cheap" tactics on social media

Wakefield star David Fifita has taken to social media to criticise "cheap s**t" tackling by Wigan which he says could be career-threatening.

His post on Twitter includes a video of a tackle on him from last night's game, which Trinity won 30-20.

The 16-second clip shows the prop being held up by two defenders while a third goes at his knees to bring him down (press 'play' on the embedded tweet).

"Plz I love my job!!" he wrote. "Don’t take it away with ur cheap s**t."

Castleford forward Oliver Holmes was among those to reply, simply saying: "Wow."

Fifita, who played the full 80 minutes and is one of the front-runners for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, has criticised Wigan in the past, calling out their "grubbiness" in an interview before a meeting last year.

Last night, Trinity coach Chris Chester opened his press conference with criticism of some of Wigan's tackling.

It was a crazy game - a lot of naughty stuff which should have been penalised," he said.

"Certainly Lyne's (injury) could have been avoided and a couple other challenges where players attacked the knees.

"As soon as that is eradicated the better because it was ridiculous. I thought it could have been dealt with better."

Sam Powell was placed on report for one incident but the RFL's match review panel will view the game on Monday before deciding whether to issue charges.