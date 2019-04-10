'Devastated' Manfredi speaks out about his injury

Dom Manfredi says he is “devastated” by his injury setback - but insists he has no plans to give up.

The winger has been ruled out for the rest of this season with an ACL injury - after just 10 games back since a two year lay-off.

“I’m devastated although I’m lucky to have such good family, friends and club backing me,” he wrote on social media.

Manfredi admitted he was close to retiring from the sport last year during his recovery from a second, successive major knee surgery.

But the two-try Grand Final hero has no such thoughts this time and vowed: “My biggest challenge yet is in front of me and I’m going to put everything into getting back to the player I can be.”

He thanked fans for their support, saying he has been “overwhelmed”.

He added: “I want to apologise to Wigan Warriors and the fans that I can’t play any further part in this season.”

Players were quick to praise Manfredi on Twitter, with fellow winger Joe Burgess describing him as “the hardest bloke I know”.