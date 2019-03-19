'Disappointed' new Wales coach denies Shaun Edwards' comments as saga with Wigan Warriors rumbles on

Incoming Wales coach Wayne Pivac has spoken of his 'disappointment' over Shaun Edwards' recent remarks about his future.

Edwards' bombshell interview last weekend made it clear he was a free agent because he has not signed a contract with Wigan.

But his remarks also raised eyebrows with Wales RU, after Edwards said new coach Pivac was going in a "different direction".

"The only team I'm not going to go to is Wales," said the Wigan legend. "He wants to do something different."

Pivac, though, insists Edwards was in his plans.

“Shaun was the first person I spoke with," he said. "He indicated early on he was under pressure from Wigan and that the timeline that was imposed on us were unrealistic.

“I talked around a process we would be going through. That was pre-autumn and pre-Six Nations. Shaun signed with Wigan and that put paid to the discussions going any further.

“Shaun knew he was on the shortlist, that he was the incumbent. We’d had a meeting and subsequent conversations.

“We are a little bit disappointed that’s come out over the weekend but we are certainly not going to let it detract from a great result at the weekend.

“It’s between Shaun and Wigan. I have no control over that. I only know about the discussions we had way back in August.”

Wigan yesterday issued a brief statement to say they were trying to make contact with Edwards to find out his future intentions.