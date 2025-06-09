Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The latest match review panel sanctions have been issued following the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, with three Hull KR players receiving charges.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess, who starred on the wing to help Hull KR end their 40-year trophy drought with an 8-6 win over Warrington Wolves on Saturday, has received his first penalty points of the year. The 30-year-old has been charged with Grade B head contact, receiving three penalty points and a fine.

Rovers forward James Batchelor has also received his first penalty points of the year. He was been charged with a Grade C head contact, being handed five penalty points and a fine, as a result. He is now just one point away from a suspension, with the threshold for a one-match ban being six penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue will face a tribunal for a Grade E spitting allegation. The incident was reported against the former Samoa international by Warrington winger Josh Thewlis at Wembley. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal and carry a minimum suspension of six matches if found guilty. The penalty points will be determined by the tribunal.

There are no charges for any Warrington players. Sam Burgess’ side travels to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday in Round 14 of Super League. Cup winners Hull KR will also turn their attention back onto Super League this week, hosting Catalans Dragons at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night.

Match Review Panel sanctions following the Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Joe Burgess (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade E Spitting – Refer to Tribunal – Penalty Points: N/A – Total Penalty Points: N/A

James Batchelor (Hull KR) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade C Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months

Next up for Wigan is a trip to the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury on Saturday to face Huddersfield Giants, 3pm kick-off.