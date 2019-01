Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi could miss their Super League opener at St Helens on Thursday due to injury.

The 25-year-old made his long-awaited return from a two-year lay-off with a serious knee injury last September to finish 2018 as a Grand Final winner.

But he may have to wait to make his mark on 2019, having sustained a minor knee injury.

A decision will be made on Tuesday whether Manfredi will play, with Liam Marshall lined-up to take his place.

More to follow