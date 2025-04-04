Mikey Lewis (left), Ethan Havard (centre) and John Bateman (right) applaud the England fans after their win over Samoa at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan | Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The return of the Ashes has gripped the rugby league fraternity, with more than 60,000 tickets having already been snapped up.

The Rugby Football League have revealed that ticket sales on the opening day of the priority window for the return of the Ashes this autumn have surpassed all previous records for the sport, having already hit the 60,000 mark.

Tickets for the third Test at the AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium have sold out more than a week before the tickets go on general sale, which is Monday, April 14 (10am), with more than 50,000 fans having pre-registered for the priority purchasing window. All hospitality packages for the Headingley Test have also sold out.

Ashes organisers also say tickets for the first and second Tests at Wembley Stadium and the new Everton Stadium are also selling at an ‘unprecedented’ rate, with Everton selling out of Category One tickets on the first day of the 12-day priority window.

“These are unprecedented and exciting figures for rugby league - easily the most tickets that have been sold for any series in a single day,” said RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones.

“It confirms the huge demand to see Shaun Wane’s England team taking on Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos this autumn, in the first Ashes series since 2003.

“We believe our choice of venues has captured the imagination of rugby league and sports fans in all parts of the country, and even overseas.

“We have set ambitious goals to ensure the series is played in front of the audiences it deserves - and we are already well on course to meet those goals.”

Tickets will remain available only to those who pre-registered until the morning of Monday, April 14, when they go on general sale at 10am.