Wigan Warriors star Ethan Havard was over the moon to make his first appearance of the season following a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old prop sustained a hamstring injury in the latter stages of pre-season training, ruling him out for around four months.

But on Saturday, Havard came on from the bench to help his hometown club Wigan enjoy an impressive 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

“I’m just really happy,” Havard told Wigan Today. “It’s good to be back with the boys, and I’m happy with the work I did going into the game, and I appreciate all the work the staff have done to get me back on the field.

“It’s been tough (being sidelined with injury). Obviously, you can’t fulfil your job and it’s not been nice not being able to have any impact on the field, so it’s been a really frustrating time. I missed out on some good experiences like Vegas, but it’s just part of the game, so I’ll just look after myself and try to stay on the field from now on.

“The hamstring feels good. I probably played a few more minutes than I was expecting to after losing a few bodies early, but it’s something I was prepared for, and I felt good out there.

“My girlfriend and her family came over (to Perpginan), which was nice. I caught up with them on the morning of the game, and I could see them in the stands, so it’s just nice to be supported and nice to see them.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors ran in eight tries to secure a 48-0 win over the Dragons, which sees them remain just two points behind league leaders Hull KR in the Super League table.

“It’s a good win,” Havard added. “I think any time you put a large amount of points on a team and keep them to nil, it’s a good day at the office.

“We errored quite a lot, but we still had to defend our line for a few large periods. They’ve got some good players who we had to keep out, but we just turned up for each other, which is the most important thing.”

England international Havard, who led Wigan’s team song in the sheds at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, has laid out his goals for the rest of the campaign as Matt Peet’s side look to retain their Super League title for a third year in a row.

“I just want to stay injury-free now and keep building on performances,” said Havard. “I’ve spent a long time out, but I’m feeling good now and ready to kick on, so it’s just good to be back with the boys doing what I do.”