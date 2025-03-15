Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Warriors were knocked out of the Challenge Cup on Saturday evening

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet said his side are hurting after the Challenge Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Hull FC.

The Cherry and Whites were defeated 26-22 at the Brick Community Stadium in the fourth round of the Cup on Saturday evening - with John Cartwright’s Hull side progressing to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw on Monday night.

Wigan were 22-6 to the good at half-time thanks to tries from Zach Eckersley, Jai Field, Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell.

However, Hull staged a remarkable second half comeback, scoring four unanswered tries - including a hat-trick from Lewis Martin - to book their place in the quarter-finals.

“Obviously very disappointed,” said Peet in his post-match press conference.

“Everyone's hurt, we're hurt for the fans and the cup means a lot to us.

“To not be in it at any time is disappointing... I thought Hull were outstanding.

“Aidan Sezer, (Jordan) Rapana have had outstanding games and the credit goes to them rather than picking out our lads.”

The Warriors were dealt a blow midway through the first half when fullback Jai Field left the action with a hamstring issue and didn’t return. Peet was forced to shuffle his team around - with Bevan French moving to fullback, Adam Keighran into the halves, Liam Farrell to centre and Sam Walters coming off the bench in the back-row.

“I think credit just goes to Hull,” added Peet.

“Every team has things happen in a game where they've got to swap around. I just thought Hull were by far the better team.

“At times when we were in front, I just thought we were a bit loose with the ball. When Hull got momentum then, the points started to come and we weren't disciplined enough to regain control of the game.”

Wigan will turn their attention to Super League next week when they travel to AMT Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.