Ex-Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman has ‘translator’ as he settles in Down Under!

John Bateman has encountered only one problem since moving to Australia – people can’t understand him!

The Yorkshireman has started training with new club Canberra Raiders. And he admits his England and ex-Bradford team-mate Elliott Whitehead is helping him settle in.

“There’s been a bit of a language barrier so he’s my translator at the moment,” Bateman told the Canberra website. “He’s been introducing me to a few of the lads.

“It’s good, I’m just getting used to it, and getting used to the heat.”

Bateman, 25, spent five years at Wigan and was last season shortlisted for the coveted Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Many are tipping him to have a big impact on the NRL.

“I just want to get a spot in the team and play consistently and enjoy myself,” added Bateman, who is joined at the Raiders by ex-Warriors prop Ryan Sutton.