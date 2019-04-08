Five Wigan Warriors players in England Women’s National Performance Squad

Five Wigan Warriors players have been named in the 32-player England Women’s National Performance Squad today.

Michelle Davis, Rebecca Greenfield, Vanessa Temple, Rachel Thompson and Georgia Wilson are in coach Craig Richards’ squad.

Wigan’s Grand Final winning centre, Thompson is one of five new faces to be named.

Thompson, who was part of the England Women’s Rugby League World Cup Squad in 2017, scored a hat-trick in the Warriors Grand Final victory against Leeds Rhinos in October last year.

Leeds Rhinos stand-off Hanna Butcher is also included for the first time. Butcher played a vital part in the Rhinos League Leaders’ campaign in 2018 and played in their Women’s Challenge Cup Final victory and also their Women’s Super League Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors. She is one of four Rhinos players selected in the Performance Squad.

St Helens boast the most representatives with eight including a call-up for wing Leah Burke and Castleford Tigers prop Grace Field’s inclusion takes the number of representatives for the 2018 Challenge Cup finalists to seven.

One of four Bradford names in the squad is newcomer Leah Jones, who scored a try in the Bulls’ 44-16 demolition of Stanningley in the 2018 Women’s Shield Final.

Following their first year in Women’s Super League last season, York City Knights have two representatives as Ashleigh Hyde joins Daisy Sanderson in the National Squad.

All 20 players that travelled to face France in October 2018 are also included.

Further details of England Women’s International Fixtures will be announced at a later date.

2019 England Women’s National Performance Squad: Savannah Andrade (Bradford Bulls), Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls, Siddal), Shona Hoyle (Bradford Bulls, Ovenden), Leah Jones (Bradford Bulls, West Leeds Eagles), Grace Field (Castleford Tigers, Oulton Raiders), Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers), Rhiannion Marshall (Castleford Tigers, Stanningley), Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers, Castleford RUFC), Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers, Castleford RUFC), Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers, Dewsbury Moor), Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers, Chorley Panthers), Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers, Oldham St Annes), Katie Hepworth (Featherstone Rovers, Stanningley), Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos, Birstall Victoria ARLFC), Hanna Butcher (Leeds Rhinos, Thornhill Trojabns), Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos, Stanningley), Leah Burke (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens, Crosfields), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Faye Gaskin (St Helens, Chorley Panthers), Tara Jones (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Emily Rudge (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Victoria Whitfield (St Helens, Crosfields), Naomi Williams (St Helens, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Michelle Davis (Wigan Warriors, Firwood Waterloo RUFC), Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks), Vanessa Temple (Wigan Warriors), Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors, Thatto Heath Crusaders), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors, Preston Grasshoppers RUFC & UCLan), Ashleigh Hyde (York City Knights, New Farwick All Blacks), Daisy Sanderson (York City Knights)