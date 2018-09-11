Front line stars set to miss Wigan Warriors' clash with Warrington

Shaun Wane could be without at least two of his best forwards for Friday's clash against Warrington.

In-form Joe Greenwood is set to miss out after being charged by the RFL for a grade A dangerous contact, and the coach has said Wigan won't appeal.

And captain Sean O'Loughlin might not figure after suffering a recurrence of a calf strain early in the 25-10 win against Wakefield.

Prop Ben Flower also retired early in that match, and his chances of figuring against the Wolves have been put at 50/50.

Wane said in today's press conference he will check on OLoughlin and Flower tomorrow.

With Liam Farrell still absent, Wane could switch Willie Isa to the back-row - a move which would allow Oliver Gildart to revert to centre, and free up a space for Dom Manfredi on the wing.

Manfredi has been kept on ice for the last two weeks as he waits to make his comeback after more than two years on the sidelines.

Prop Taulima Tautai is also available to return after serving a four-match ban.