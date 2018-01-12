Gelling signs with Warriors

Former Wigan centre Anthony Gelling has secured a one-year deal with New Zealand Warriors.

The 27-year-old had hinted earlier this month he may look outside of rugby league for career options after returning to New Zealand before Christmas on compassionate grounds.

In a blog post, he revealed going back to university or even playing rugby union were possibilities.

But this week Gelling was invited to train with the Warriors and impressed coach Stephen Kearney.

“It’s a stroke of luck for us that Anthony has come back,” said Kearney.

“He proved himself in the Super League and has immediately impressed us at training this week.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to add him to our squad. He brings size and some special skills, providing further depth and increasing competition among our outside backs.”