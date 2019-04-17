'Greg Ingis amazed his Australia team-mates... they saw him as the best in the world'

Greg Inglis was recognised as being "the best in the world" by his Australia team-mates.

That's the verdict of Adrian Lam as he added his tributes to the Queensland centre, who has retired through injury aged 32.

Lam has worked closely with Inglis in his role as the assistant coach for Australia, and says he was revered by his representative team-mates.

"It's sad for rugby league that he's had to retire, but anyone who watched him will certainly have been amazed at his brilliance," said Lam.

"I know when we've been in Kangaroos camp watching video, he'd do something and the players - the best players in the world - looked at each other and understood Greg was the best player in the world.

"I remember walking to Mal (Meninga, coach) and saying, 'They were in disbelief at what he did'.

"When the best players in the world are amazed at him - and for us to experience what he's doing - has been an honour.

"He brought a different dimension to rugby league."