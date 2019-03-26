How much Super League clubs charge Wigan Warriors fans for away tickets

Wigan fans were charged £27 for matchday admission to watch Sunday's game at Salford - but how does that price compare to other away days?



Across the 12 Super League clubs, the price for away tickets ranges from £19 to £27 for adult tickets bought at the game.

Leeds and Salford are the most expensive, at £27 - the latter is for touchline seating, rather than terracing - with both offering discounts if bought in advance. Seating at Warrington is £31 although most away fans stand behind the sticks (£24).

Catalans are the cheapest. While tickets for their game against Wigan at Barcelona's Camp Nou are not yet available, watching them at their regular home in Perpignan costs 22 euros, about £19. Here is how away tickets compare...

Adult tickets for away fans (scroll down for detailed pricing):

Leeds (standing)

Match day: £27

In advance: £24

Salford (touchline seating)

Match day: £27

In advance: £25

Hull FC (seating)

Match day: £26

In advance: £24

Hull KR (seating)

Match day: £25

In advance: £23

Wakefield (standing)

Match day: £25

In advance: £22

Huddersfield (seating)

Match day: £25

In advance: £21

Warrington (standing)

Match day: £24

In advance: £22

(Main stand seating: £31)

Castleford (standing)

Match day: £24

In advance: £22

London (seating)

Match day: £23

In advance: Same

St Helens (standing)

Match day: £23

In advance: Same

Wigan (seating)

Match day: £23

In advance: Same

Catalans (seating)

Match day: £19 (22 euros)

In advance: Same

As the above list shows, for many away games, pre-purchasing can have great benefits; tickets at Huddersfield, for example, are £4 cheaper across the board if bought before the match.

And it's worth remember that for every away game, Wigan's junior season ticket holders can claim a free ticket if obtained in advance.

Salford's tickets cost away fans £27 for adults, £22 for concession tickets and £9 for juniors. There is, however, a £2 discount if bought before match days and Under 6’s can go free if obtained in advance. And away fans are sat on the touchline stand facing the main stand - rather than behind the posts. Leeds' terracing tickets are £27 at the game, but in advance cost £24 for adults (£16 for concession and £12 for juniors). Under 5’s go free.

Hull FC away tickets are slightly cheaper than Salford’s for an adult ticket, costing £26. Their concession and junior tickets are however dearer, costing £23 and £12 respectively. There is also a £2 discount if you purchase tickets prior to match day.

Across the city, Hull KR’s away tickets will cost £25 for adults, £18 for concession and £12 for junior. There is a £3 discount for adults if you purchase it before the match day, and a £2 discount for concession.

Wakefield away tickets cost £25 for adults, £19 for over 65’s, £13 for under 17’s and under 5’s go free. There is a £3 discount of tickets purchased before match day.

Huddersfield away tickets cos £25 for adults, £20 for over 65s and £10 for junior tickets. The Giants offer a £4 discount on tickets bought before match day.

Warrington away tickets cost £24 for adults, £18 for concession and £12 for junior ticket. These are all for standing tickets. For seated tickets it will cost you £31 for adults, £21 for concession and £12 for junior. There is a £2 discount if you buy before the game.

Castleford away costs £24 for adults and £16 for concession. Again, there is a £2 discount if you purchase before match day.

London away tickets cost £23 for adults, over 65’s £18 and under 17’s £5. St Helens cost £23 for adults, £16 for concession and under 5’s go free. Catalans are the cheapest away tickets. They cost 22 euros, which is less than £19 for adults, while other prices are £10 for students and £4 for juniors.

How do the Warriors compare for visiting fans? Away fans can expect to pay £23 for an adult seated ticket - although concessions (£17) and juniors (£16) are expensive.