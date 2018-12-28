How Wigan Warriors’ Gabe Hamlin plans to add another string to his bow in 2019

Gabe Hamlin is hoping to be more of an attacking force in 2019.

He revealed Adrian Lam wants to see more ball-play from his forwards this upcoming season – and Hamlin believes it will suit him down to the ground.

The Aussie – nicknamed ‘The Hammer’ – became something of a fans’ favourite last season for his energy and strong-carries.

And he is excited at the prospect of adding another dimension to his game.

Hamlin said: “I’ve done a bit of ball playing before and that’s something I want to bring.

“Lammy wants all the middles playing a bit more than last season.

“I’m not the biggest player and so if I can develop that side of my game, there’ll be a bit more to my game than just taking the ball up.” Hamlin figured in 18 games in his debut season and just missed out on a place in their Grand Final charge.

He wants to top that number in 2019 and hopes to be the first choice to cover for captain Sean O’Loughlin, one of the best - and last remaining - ball-playing forwards.

“Hopefully Lockers can show me a few things – I can learn from the best – and if he can’t back up every week, hopefully I’m in,” said Hamlin. “That’s how I’ve thought, that’s my goal.

“When Lockers is there, everyone knows he’s a ball player and he’s easy to play alongside.

“I was happy with my first season and I want to build on it, I want to be be in more than I was last time.”

Hamlin is currently back home in Australia for a few days but he was at the club for the start of pre-season – and the ex-Souths junior returned more confident than when he signed a year earlier. “When I first arrived, I was nervous, not just about the rugby but moving in on my own,” said the 21-year-old.

“Now I’m familiar with the boys, the area, living on my own – nothing is new so all my focus is on football and I feel confident.

“Training has gone well. Our attack looks good and sharp and I don’t want to get too positive without playing yet, but we’re feeling a good vibe.”