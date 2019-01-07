How Wigan Warriors’ George Williams hopes working with Adrian Lam will benefit him

George Williams has enjoyed his first two weeks working under Adrian Lam - a coach who believes he can take the halfback’s game to “the next level”.

Lam has made no secret that he believes Williams will benefit the most from his arrival.

A former champion halfback with Wigan and Queensland, Lam has also worked alongside the likes of Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston in his role as assistant for the Australian national side.

And Williams was keen to return to training to pick up tips from the new man of the Warriors helm.

“After three or four weeks off after the England internationals, I was keen to get back in, especially with having a new coach,” said Williams.

“The lads were raving about him and I was keen to see what he was like.”

Asked how he felt about Lam’s pledge to take his game to “the next level”, Williams was both excited but diplomatic.

“I’ve been lucky I’ve had some really good coaches with Shaun Wane, Wayne Bennett and now Lammy,” the 24-year-old said.

“You try and pick up bits from everyone and if I can learn things from Lammy to add to what I already have, it’s only going to benefit my game.”

He may have a new halfback partner to start the new campaign, following the recruitment of ex-London No.7 Jarrod Sammut.

“Jarrod’s scored some incredible tries and there’s no doubting he has the talent, no disrespect to London but I can’t see why he can’t step up a level,” he added.