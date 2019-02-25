How Wigan Warriors' seven players got on playing in the Championship at the weekend

Five Wigan players were in the Swinton side edged out by Toulouse in a Championship nail-biter yesterday.

Centre Liam Forsyth scored one of the Lions' four tries and on-loan Harry Smith kicked four goals in a 26-24 home defeat.

As well as Forsyth, forwards Oliver Partington and Liam Paisley and centre Chris Hankinson featured on dual-registration.

Ex-Warriors Luke Waterworth, Rhodri Lloyd and Kyle Shelford were also involved.

Elsewhere, Warriors' prop Callum Field - on loan at Dewsbury - started in a 20-20 draw at Barrow.

And Wigan halfback Josh Woods, on loan for the year at Leigh, started at halfback as they went down 14-8 to Toronto at the Sports Village.

In League One, Caine Barnes - at Workington for the season - scored a try in a 48-18 win against North West Crusaders.

And Sam Grant, at London Skolars on dual-registration, scored a hat-trick in a 28-18 win at West Wales Raiders.