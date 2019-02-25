How Wigan Warriors' seven players got on playing in the Championship at the weekend

Liam Forsyth playing for Wigan in 2017
Five Wigan players were in the Swinton side edged out by Toulouse in a Championship nail-biter yesterday.

Centre Liam Forsyth scored one of the Lions' four tries and on-loan Harry Smith kicked four goals in a 26-24 home defeat.

As well as Forsyth, forwards Oliver Partington and Liam Paisley and centre Chris Hankinson featured on dual-registration.

Ex-Warriors Luke Waterworth, Rhodri Lloyd and Kyle Shelford were also involved.

Elsewhere, Warriors' prop Callum Field - on loan at Dewsbury - started in a 20-20 draw at Barrow.

And Wigan halfback Josh Woods, on loan for the year at Leigh, started at halfback as they went down 14-8 to Toronto at the Sports Village.

In League One, Caine Barnes - at Workington for the season - scored a try in a 48-18 win against North West Crusaders.

And Sam Grant, at London Skolars on dual-registration, scored a hat-trick in a 28-18 win at West Wales Raiders.