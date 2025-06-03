Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“It is important that we get some work done on the training field, we can’t shy away from the fact that we’re not disappointed we are not playing at the weekend.”

Wigan Warriors men’s team do not have a game this weekend as Super League takes a break due to the Challenge Cup final taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Peet’s side surrendering their Cup to the winner of Warrington Wolves or Hull KR this weekend.

Reigning Cup holders Wigan were knocked out of the prestigious competition in the fourth round by Hull FC on home soil back in March, meaning they will only be able to watch on this Saturday.

But what’s done is done, and they won’t be dwelling on that now. In fact, they are going to try to turn not being at Wembley into a positive, with a solid block of training ahead of their next game against Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury on Saturday, June 14.

Sharing their plans for their ‘week off’, Peet replied: “We’ll train through the week, we’ve got a few bits going on, a few bits of individualised focus in training and then a few team sessions to get some work into the players and then potentially a long weekend at the backend of the week.

Speaking of a champion mentality, Wigan have won the last six trophies on offer to them under the guidance of Peet, who is as good a man manager as he is a coach, according to hooker Brad O’Neill, who came through the ranks at his boyhood club under the mentorship of Peet.

“I get on with Matty really well,” said O’Neill. “He is just a great coach, but I feel like he is more of a good person as well, rather than just being a good coach. I feel like he is there for you if you have any problems or anything like that; he is just a great person in general.”

There will be a Wigan presence at Wembley this weekend, though, with Warriors Women facing rivals St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup final. Peet’s side are next in action against Huddersfield Giants at Dewsbury on Saturday, June 14.