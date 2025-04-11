Kruise Leeming in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors travel to Hull KR on Friday evening in a mouth-watering rematch of last year’s Grand Final - with Kruise Leeming insisting ‘these are the games you don’t need to get up for’.

Friday night’s showdown at Sewell Group Craven Park will be the first time the Robins and Warriors have met since last year’s Grand Final, which Matt Peet’s side won 9-2 at Old Trafford.

It has all the ingredients to be a Super League classic, with Willie Peters’ side unbeaten so far in the early rounds of 2025, whilst Peet’s outfit have won the last six major trophies on offer to them.

“I think Hull KR are a great side,” Leeming said. “I think it’s great for the game, the fans and the atmosphere that will be there who have just played in a massive derby. It is a Grand Final repeat as well and it has that feel to it.

“It’s probably the first time in a long time (we) maybe (go in) as underdogs, so it’s a great occasion and something that doesn’t need getting up for as a player. You don’t need to get up for this game, it all takes care of itself, so I can’t wait.

“They are a great team, what Willie Peters has done with them over a sustained amount of time... I think they are a consistent team that performs well, they were great last year, and some would argue even better this year, so they deserve everything they get. They bring a massive crowd that follows them, they play for the badge, and we’ve got nothing but admiration for the way they play, so all the hype around them is very well deserved.”

Leeming also paid tribute to Wigan icon Micky McIlorum, who at 37, is showing no signs of slowing down following his off-season move to Hull KR from Catalans Dragons.

“I’ve played against him for as long as he’s been playing in the Super League,” Leeming said of McIlorum. “I think he’s been a great player, he is well-respected at Wigan. Obviously, I wasn’t here when he was here, but there are only good things that come from people who speak about him.

“I think he went to Catalans and was a cornerstone in their success and what they managed to do there, and I’m guessing it’s very similar at Hull KR. He is my opposite number, he has been a good player for a long time and it’s going to be a good battle.”

A rivalry has been built up between the Robins and Warriors in recent seasons given the fact they have both been competing in the upper echelons of Super League.

“I think at any rivalry in any sport at the top level, you only get that rivalry because teams are around about the same or as good as each other, so that’s what creates the rivalry,” added Leeming.

“If one team was so much better than the other, then it takes away from the rivalry. To get that, you’ve got to understand, as a player, you are on a level with them and why they are where they are is because they’re a good team, so it’s a healthy rivalry, it’s good for us as players and it’s going to be a great game.”