Hull KR v Wigan Warriors team news as coach Matt Peet makes two changes
Warriors prop Luke Thompson has been ruled out for three to four weeks with a calf injury, as first reported by All Out Rugby League, meaning Peet has had to shuffle his forward pack around.
Ireland international prop Liam Byrne comes back into the side, replacing the injured Thompson to take a starting front-row spot alongside Sam Walters, who is rewarded with his first start in Super League this season.
The other change sees Abbas Miski make his first appearance since the historic Las Vegas game on March 1, with the Lebanon international returning from a knee injury to replace academy product Jacob Douglas.
As for Hull KR, Willie Peters has made one change to his squad, with France international Arthur Mourgue, who was cup-tied last week, coming back into the 17 in the absence of the injured Mikey Lewis, who has been ruled out with a groin injury.
Hull KR: Arthur Mourgue; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess; Jez Litten, Tyrone May; Sauaso Sue, Micky McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, Kelepi Tanginoa, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Jack Broadbent, Jack Brown. 18th man: Eribe Doro.
Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jack Farrimond.
The Round Seven clash takes place at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending, it will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.