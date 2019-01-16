Ian Lenagan responds to Shaun Edwards' comments about his Wigan Warriors future

Ian Lenagan has responded to Shaun Edwards' comments that he could "step aside" if Adrian Lam is hugely-successful with Wigan this season.

Edwards is set to take over at hometown club Wigan for 2020.

He confirmed that was still his intention but, speaking to media in Wales ahead of their Six Nations, admitted the situation could change if current coach Adrian Lam "did the clean sweep".

Asked about the Wigan job, Edwards said: “Yes, that’s still an option but things could change, you just never know what’s around the corner.

“Adrian Lam might come in and win every single trophy so I'd do what was best for Wigan.

"If Lammy came in and did the clean sweep I’m not going to spoil it, I’d step aside and let him continue, something like that."

Lenagan today moved to put his remarks into perspective.

"Shaun has kept us up to date and we talk regularly," said the Warriors chairman. "And if Adrian Lam wins every trophy available then that would be a nice dilemma for Shaun, Adrian and Wigan to have.

"We will all do the right thing by the Wigan club."

Edwards was quick to point out that the upcoming Six Nations, while his final one with Wales, isn’t necessarily going to be his last.

“People keep saying it’s my last Six Nations but I’ve every intention of coming back to rugby union at some stage, maybe with another country," he said.

Lam was appointed as head coach on a one year deal as successor to Shaun Wane, and was unveiled at the DW Stadium alongside Edwards in August.