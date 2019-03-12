Injury update on Wigan Warriors' Dom Manfredi, Liam Marshall and Sam Powell

Liam Marshall has dodged a long lay-off - while Adrian Lam has provided an update on injuries to Dom Manfredi and Sam Powell.

Wigan coaches breathed a sigh of relief last night after scans on Marshall's injured knee showed the damage was not serious.

Fears were raised when he limped off in last Friday’s 14-6 loss to Huddersfield and he left the DW Stadium on crutches – Marshall’s season was ended by an injury to the same joint.

But Lam says the injury is not serious and he is expected to be sidelined “between two and six weeks”.

Dom Manfredi will be out for between one and three weeks after injuring his teeth in the same game, while another casualty was hooker Sam Powell.

He faces a spell of between two weeks and a month on the sidelines with an ankle strain.

Taulima Tautai became a fourth player from Friday’s squad to drop out after being banned for three matches.

On the plus side, Lam will welcome back Dan Sarginson and Joe Greenwood for Friday’s Grand Final rematch at Warrington Wolves.

Forward Greenwood has missed the last two matches for concussion protocol, while Sarginson sat out last week with a thigh strain.

Romain Navarrete, Jarrod Sammut and Tom Davies - who all missed out last week - could come into the squad for Friday’s game at Warrington.

And Jake Shorrocks is edging closer to a bench-spot.