Jake Wardle ‘really happy’ at Wigan Warriors with constant drive to improve detailed

Jake Wardle insists he is ‘really happy’ at Wigan Warriors, with the England international never being satisfied with where he’s at and constantly trying to improve and be the ‘best version of myself’.

The 26-year-old has previously spoken in the past about how his move to Wigan has brought out the best in him, having scored 39 tries in 76 appearances for the Warriors since arriving from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Wardle has developed into one of the premier centres in Super League over the last couple of seasons, earning international honours with England in the process.

But Wardle is never satisfied with his form or where he’s at, instead trying to improve day-by-day, week-by-week.

“I’m really happy,” Wardle said of his time at Wigan so far. “I’ve made everyone aware that I’m really happy here, I’m just enjoying my rugby and always wanting to improve.

“I’m never satisfied with where I am (form-wise), we’ve got some of the best coaching staff the game has to offer and we’ve got a lot of quality players to learn from, so for me, it is about continuing to try to improve and being the best version of myself.”

Wardle has helped Matt Peet’s side win two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge with Wigan so far.

And from an individual standpoint, he has been named in the last two Super League Dream Teams, as well as winning the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards at the club’s end-of-season awards in 2024.

But Wardle’s mentality is simple: don’t sit still and continue to drive for the better.

“I think that’s one of the good things, everyone wants to improve,” Wardle added.

“We all want to make each other better, so there’s always competition throughout the squad, and everyone wants to make each other better, and when we’re all doing that collectively, hopefully it improves us all.

“I spend a lot of time with (assistant coaches) Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai, they give me constant reminders and try to help me find little details in the game, and I’m just trying to be as good as I can in all areas, and hopefully it’s showing on the field.”

Next up for Wardle and the Warriors is a trip to the south of France to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.