Kibula happy to take Championship route to Wigan Warriors first-team

Samy Kibula admits he is open to a loan move if it helps move him a step closer to the Wigan first-team.

The 6ft 3in forward fulfilled his ambition for 2018 by making his Warriors debut.

He came off the bench in a 20-12 loss at Huddersfield in July and wants to chalk up more appearances next season.

But he is now too old for the Under-19s and Wigan have shelved their reserves side because of their frustrations with other clubs not running a second-string side.

Which means Kibula may need to catch Adrian Lam’s eye playing in the Championship if he is to squeeze into the Wigan frame.

“Obviously it was a good opportunity to make my debut last season and make my family proud,” he said.

“Hopefully I play more games here and if not, in the Championship against some bigger bodies.

“I’ll do anything to get more game-time. If I have to go on loan, I’m happy with that.”

Wigan will continue their week-to-week dual-registration link with Swinton next season.

And Kibula added: “For me, it’s just a case of making sure I’m ready to go, whenever I’m called.

“If you’re a middle, it’s a case of get the ball and run hard, and tackle hard.”