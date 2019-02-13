'Lachlan's first game for Sydney Roosters could be two miles away from his first ever game... for Wigan St Pats Under-7s'

Lachlan Lam was born in Sydney, has represented Queensland at junior level and Papua New Guinea in a World Cup.

And this Sunday, Adrian’s son may make his Sydney Roosters first-team debut in Wigan – incredibly, just two miles away from where he played his first-ever game.

Lachlan Lam played for PNG in the last World Cup

“That’d be amazing, wouldn’t it?” smiled Lam snr.

“He did a season at St Pats when I was last here – he would have been Under-7s –because I knew a lot of the legends of the game, like Andy Gregory, had come from that club.

“I can picture him, now, standing at the back of the field not doing anything!

“I was thinking, ‘This kid doesn’t want to play’, but he was only six or seven. It’s great that fate should bring us together here at Wigan.”

Lam admits he was emotional when his son called him to tell him he had made the 23-man squad to fly over for the World Club Challenge.

“He rang me and said he’d been invited to go and I cried to be honest with you,” said Lam.

Had Wigan got their way, he could have been playing in Sunday’s showcase decider in the cherry and white.

They wanted the halfback on board for 2019 but the 20-year-old decided to stay at the Roosters, where he is providing halfback cover for Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary.

Trent Robinson, who has guided the NRL club to two Premierships since leaving Catalans, confirmed Lam, who played for PNG in the last World Cup, had “a chance” of playing against Wigan.

The question is, has his dad been asking his son for any inside information in the build-up?

“I’ve not asked him, I don’t think that’d be fair,” said the Wigan coach.

“I just want to be a dad, knowing if he’s playing, and that’s it. I think if he does play it’ll be off the bench, but we’ll see. But whether he plays or not, it’s quite ironic it’s a game my son will be involved in the build-up - I'm happy he's been picked for the trip and I'm pleased that he's coming over. I miss him. I get to see him as well."