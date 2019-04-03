Latest on Gabe Hamlin from Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski

Kris Radlinski has provided an update to the Gabe Hamlin situation prior to Wigan Warriors’ weekly press conference.

Wigan’s executive director revealed Hamlin has until next Monday to inform UK anti-doping whether he accepts the violation charge or challenges it.

Radlinski stressed the club’s hands are tied in terms of revealing details.

But he was very candid about the culture within the club and other issues.

Radlinski also said Shaun Edwards remains in contact with chairman Ian Lenagan and ‘working to a timeframe’ without putting a deadline on it.

More to follow...