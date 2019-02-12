Leeds Rhinos player cleared of biting Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell

The Leeds player accused of biting Sam Powell during last Friday's Super League clash has been cleared.

Rhinos forward Mikolaj Oledzki has been cleared by the Rugby Football League of a biting allegation.

Wigan hooker Powell made the claim during his side's 34-16 Super League win over the Rhinos last Friday to referee Ben Thaler, who placed the incident on report.

However, after scrutinising footage of the incident, the RFL's match review panel decided that the 20-year-old Oledzki was trying to turn his head to avoid contact with his opponent's hand and "has not demonstrated a biting motion".