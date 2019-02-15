Liam Farrell wants this Wigan Warriors team to be remembered 'for a long time'

In years to come, footage of Wigan’s stars conquering opponents and lifting trophies won’t be aged by old video tapes with scratchy sound.

Maybe the crisp HD images viewed online might end up looking old when compared with whatever platform is around then, but the quality of the action will be there for all to see.

When you stop to take stock, you can see Wigan have contested six Grand Finals, three Challenge Cup deciders and three World Club Challenges in the past decade.

That’s 12 finals, and they’ve won seven of them as well as a League Leaders’ Shield in that time.

But ahead of Sunday’s World Club Challenge with Sydney Roosters, Liam Farrell thinks it will only be when people look back they will mark this period down as a golden era for Wigan.

“It will come in the future,” the Warriors forward, who has played in three World Club Challenges before this one, said.

“I don’t think anyone realises how good this team has been over the last seven or eight years – we’ve won a lot.”

World Club Challenge successes are rare even in times of glory, though admittedly factors have changed since Wigan’s first title in 1987.

The tournament happens every year now giving, in theory, more chances to win it, but that also has to measured with the more competitive nature of the current climate in the sport.

But even so, few get to win two – which many of the current Warriors squad have a chance to do.

“A World Club Challenge is one thing, but if we win two it starts to become one of those teams that is remembered for a long time,” Farrell said.

“We’re really looking forward to it but I think, with the players we’ve got and the players who have big-game experience, we’ve got a really good chance at it.”

Perhaps even the most ardent Warriors fans will acknowledge Wigan’s underdogs tag this weekend is fastened a little tighter than usual, given the stature of the Roosters.

Even a near-flawless performance could result in defeat, but then again there is an undercurrent amont supporters of a feeling stronger than hope...belief.

And a handful of the squad have learned from last time Wigan faced the Roosters in 2014’s 36-14 defeat.

“It’s probably up there with the toughest. We lost the others, except the Cronulla one, and in the last Roosters game we didn’t really sell ourselves properly and we weren’t great,” Farrell

acknowledged.

“Physically we were off. They had a star-studded team but we learned a lot from that game.

“We understand the challenge ahead and, with the team we’ve got now, we’re experienced enough.”

Farrell also believes another weapon in Wigan’s arsenal could also help tip Sunday’s tie their way – former Rooster Adrian Lam.

“He’s given us a lot of information of what he thinks they will play like and the style of rugby they play in the NRL,” he said.

“We want to try and confuse them a little bit and play our style of rugby, not get forced into playing how they want to play. Defensively we have to be really good because they are going to throw a lot at us.

“They have a lot of good players, but it’s up to us to play to our game. If we do that it could be a really good day.”

Wigan have two Super League games under their belts while Sydney are coming in quite literally cold.

And as well as drawing on experiences from past World Club Challenges – Farrell has won one and lost two – he says being given a road test has allowed the Warriors to fine-tune their strategy.

“We’ve been here a few times and won and lost them but it’s a really big week for the club. For us it’s a tough challenge and one we’re looking forward to,” he said.

“It’s one of those things you don’t want to think about too much and tempt fate but we’re really looking forward to it. We know the challenge in front of us, but we showed some glimpses of what we can do last weekend against Leeds. And if we can perfect that and fix up a few things on our ‘D’ then we give ourselves very good chance.”