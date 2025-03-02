Matt Peet hails key Wigan Warriors' strength and reveals Las Vegas highlight

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors saw off Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has hailed his players' big game mentality as they demolished Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas. The Warriors scored eight tries at the Allegiant Stadium to record a 48-24 win on what is undoubtedly one of the greatest nights in the club's history.

Tyler Dupree opening the scoring in Sin City and that set the tone for a dominant performance, with Abbas Miski, Bevan French and Harry Smith all going over in the first half, too. Jai Field, Jake Wardle, Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall touched down after the break.

Warrington did manage to spare some of their blushes by getting over on four occasions late on, including a length of the field effort from Matty Ashton. But it was Wigan's day in Las Vegas as they capped a remarkable week with a win that will live long in the memories every Warriors supporter.

"I certainly would have taken that on the coach ride over," Peet told the press after the game. "I just said to the team there, there's elements that we wish we'd done a bit better, been more clinical at the back end but as far as how they've dealt with the week and everything it's brought with it, I'm so proud of them.

"I am very confident this kind of event, stage brings the best out of the group.

"They thrive on it. I think that's testament to the way they train, they way they look after themselves, the sacrifices they make and how connected they are as a group. Off the field I think it lends itself to big games.

"Dressing rooms these days don't get too crazy. We've had a bit of a singsong and a few laughs and jokes but I'm hoping the team will loosen up a bit tonight, maybe tomorrow."

Both Wigan and Warrington have played their part on what has been a remarkable week in Las Vegas, with the clubs, fans and Super League acquitting themselves superbly, giving themselves a superb chance of being included in the event next season.

Asked about for his highlight of the week, Peet added: "Today's obvious but I think Fremont Street was an unforgettable experience.

"To see the players on the stage with the supporters and everything that's going on around that place with state of the art screens, it's just a real vibing part of the city and the NRL and Super League have done a great job in putting that players on that platform. So to see the lads on that stage made me really proud, especially with all the supporters there, it seemed like the majority of the supporters were Wiganers."