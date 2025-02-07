Matt Peet names strongest possible Wigan Warriors side to face Sheffield Eagles

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors take on Sheffield Eagles in the third round of the Challenge Cup this evening

Matt Peet has named his strongest possible Wigan Warriors side to take on Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup this evening. The Cherry and Whites get the defence of their cup crown underway against the Championship side at Olympic Legacy Park and Peet is taking no chances with his team.

The head coach has named Jai Field at full-back, with Bevan French and Harry Smith in the halves and Liam Marshall on the wing. Interestingly, last season's Super League top scorer looks set to play on the outside of Liam Farrell, who has been named at centre.

Zach Eckersley will partner Adam Keighran on the other flank, with the former getting the chance to impress on the eve of the new Super League season. Harvie Hill is given an opportunity, too, after impressing over pre-season in training and he'll partner Luke Thompson in the middle.

In keeping with the strength of the rest of the team, Kruise Leeming gets the nod to start at hooker, while Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis make up the starting pack.

Peet looks set to rotate his pack frequently throughout the contest with Liam Byrne, Tyler Dupree and Patrick Mago being named on the bench, while Tom Forber will share the hooker role with Leeming.

Jake Wardle, Ethan Havard and Abbas Miski are not involved today with Peet explaining the artificial surface in Sheffield had come into his thinking when selecting his squad earlier in the week.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Liam Farrell, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Harvie Hill, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson; Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters, Kaide Ellis.

Bench: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Tyler Dupree, Tom Forber.