Meet the Wigan Warriors academy product who has already played at Wembley

Taylor Kerr of Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Today caught up with Wigan Warriors youngster Taylor Kerr on his rugby league journey so far

Taylor Kerr might not have made his Wigan Warriors debut yet - but he has already played at Wembley Stadium.

That’s because the talented Wiganer starred in the Year 7 Champion Schools Final back in 2018 - with his St John Fisher side going down to a 18-10 defeat to Widnes-based school Wade Deacon, who had a certain Harry Robertson - now plying his trade at St Helens - scoring a hat-trick.

Kerr, who primarily plays as a loose forward, started his rugby league journey at the age of seven.

Reflecting on his route to the first-team, Kerr told Wigan Today: “I started playing my amateur rugby down at Ince Rose Bridge but the team folded there, so I moved onto Orrell St James and the same happened there – I didn’t have much luck, we lost a few players – so then I moved to Wigan St Judes and that’s where I was picked up from, so it was a good decision (to go to St Judes).

“I was picked up for the scholarship here (at Wigan Warriors) from St Judes. I then signed for the academy a couple of years later and now I’m here (in the first-team).

“I’ve played a bit of everywhere but my main position is loose forward. I’ve played mainly loose forward but I played a bit of halfback as well at St Judes and coming through the scholarship here, I played a bit at centre as well, but loose forward is my main position.”

Kerr has just undertaken his first pre-season as a full-time professional after being promoted to Matt Peet’s first team ahead of this season.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he added. “It’s been a tough pre-season, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“It was my first full pre-season but I’ve enjoyed it, it’s what I want to be doing so I can’t complain!

“I think there’s six of us in the first team now who came through the academy together, so it made that transition of coming up into the first team a bit easier and it’s good that we’re on this journey together.”

The 18-year-old is working hard in training as he pushes towards his goal of making his Warriors debut: and has already played three times in the Championship for London Broncos this season via dual-registration.

“I’ve been on dual-reg down in London, so I’m open (to more of it) until hopefully I get a chance here,” Kerr continued.

“It’s been good with London, it’s been a challenge but it’s something I’ve enjoyed, something a bit different.

“A couple of lads from here were already down there, so when I went down it was pretty easy for me, they just kind of settled me in and all the London lads were good with me too, so it was a pretty easy transition.

“The Championship is definitely physical but it’ll only stand me in good stead. It’s been tough but enjoyable.”

The 18-year-old is happy to ply his trade with the Broncos as he hones his craft as a professional - but he, perhaps unsurprisingly, wants to pull on the cherry and white jersey of his hometown club this year.

“Hopefully to make my debut at some point,” Kerr replied when asked about his 2025 ambitions.

“That’s something I’d made as my goal at the start of this year, so hopefully I can get that at some point.”